See why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollowed everyone on Instagram

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have unfollowed every user on their official Instagram handle which goes by the name Sussexroyal.

And before any criticism or backlash comes following the move, it is better to know the reason behind it.

The royal couple on Wednesday shared a post on the picture and video sharing platform asking their followers to nominate 15 accounts that should be crowned with their follow later this month and the months ahead.

This move is aimed at highlighting those 15 accounts.

The post came accompanied with a picture which read, "Who is your force for change?"

"For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large," they shared via their official handle.



In the post, the royals asked people to keep suggesting some names in the comment section.

"An account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow," the message continued as it detailed what sort of accounts should be suggested.

"We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives," the post added.

The post seems in liaison with the theme of British Vogue's September "Forces of Change" issue, which had Markle as the guest editor.