Home Entertainment English

See why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unfollowed everyone on Instagram

The royal couple on Wednesday shared a post on Instagram asking their followers to nominate 15 accounts that should be crowned with their follow later this month and the months ahead.

Published: 01st August 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Harry-Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ( File Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have unfollowed every user on their official Instagram handle which goes by the name Sussexroyal.

And before any criticism or backlash comes following the move, it is better to know the reason behind it.

The royal couple on Wednesday shared a post on the picture and video sharing platform asking their followers to nominate 15 accounts that should be crowned with their follow later this month and the months ahead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

This move is aimed at highlighting those 15 accounts.

The post came accompanied with a picture which read, "Who is your force for change?"

"For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large," they shared via their official handle.
 

In the post, the royals asked people to keep suggesting some names in the comment section.

"An account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow," the message continued as it detailed what sort of accounts should be suggested.

"We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives," the post added.

The post seems in liaison with the theme of British Vogue's September "Forces of Change" issue, which had Markle as the guest editor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry Meghan Markle Sussexroyal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp