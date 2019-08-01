Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood' gets 'hard' R-rating

Stallone first played the part in 1982's 'First Blood', which he followed up with 'Rambo: First Blood Part II', 'Rambo III' and 'Rambo'.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood'.

A still from Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Sylvester Stallone has revealed his upcoming "Rambo: Last Blood" has earned a "hard" R-rating.

The action heavyweight, who returns for his fifth and final outing as the action character John Rambo, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Great day! We got our HARD R Rating today! What's coming is going to be unlike anything you've ever seen......Death is coming', John said," Stallone captioned the post.

The 73-year-old actor also shared a couple of gory stills from the film.

Stallone first played the part in 1982's "First Blood", which he followed up with "Rambo: First Blood Part II" (1985), "Rambo III" (1988) and "Rambo" (2008).

"Last Blood" is directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick.

The film also features Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

"Last Blood" will be released in India on September 20 by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment.

TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Rambo Rambo Last Blood
