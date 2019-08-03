'It was tough to see her story from all angles': Jada Pinkett Smith on interviewing Jordyn Woods

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about interviewing Jordyn Woods, post her hook up scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Soon after the news cracked in late February about her long-time family friend Jordyn Woods (best friend to Kylie Jenner) linking up Tristan Thompson, Smith helped Woods to share her side of the story on her show 'Red Table Talk.'

"To be honest with you, I was very wary because I didn't think I could do her justice because I am so close to her and I'm so new. Torn, she turned to husband Will Smith for guidance: I was like, 'Will, she's got one f--king shot. I can't f--k this up. There has to be somebody else that can do this.', "the Facebook host confessed during a London screening of her show, reported E-News.

"I was like, 'Alright, we gotta go to the table. 'She has to have an opportunity to speak her peace'," Jada recalled to the audience.

However, Jordyn wasn't the only one who struggled during the show. Jada Pinkett Smith also had a hard time questioning Jordyn who is just "like a daughter" to her.

"I had to keep my heart in it because Jordyn is like a daughter to me. I had to keep my heart in it that way but then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see from every angle and that was tough...It was a deep learning experience for me, especially the responsibility," Jada said.

During the 'Red Table Talk' interview, Woods revealed she did not make out with Tristan but instead he did kiss her on the lips at a party in his house.

Also, she denied the fact that she gave Thompson a lap dance, even when she was drunk during the whole scenario.