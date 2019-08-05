Home Entertainment English

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

A source told that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago.  

Published: 05th August 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne

Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married.

The British newspaper The Sun on Sunday reported and as cited by E! News that the couple got hitched in a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this year, quoting the venue owner.

A source told E! News that the two are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago. No marriage license was found in Las Vegas public records.

The newspaper report was posted a month after Delevingne and Benson sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted holidaying in Saint-Tropez while wearing gold bands on their fingers.

The duo did not address the speculation. Benson's mom, Shannon Benson, later wrote on Instagram, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."

Delevingne and Benson went public with their relationship through a PDA video this June, in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, following a year of romance rumours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp