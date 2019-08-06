Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry with 'Dark Horse' collaborators slam copyright infringement decision

The decision of the jury came after a week-long trial where Perry and associates were found guilty of stealing Christian rapper Marcus Gray popularly known as Flame's 2009 song 'Joyful Noise'.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Days after a California jury announced that Katy Perry's 2013 song 'Dark Horse' is a copyright infringement, the singer and the song collaborators raised their voices against the decision.

"The writers of 'Dark Horse' view the verdicts as a travesty of justice," Entertainment Weekly cited the statement obtained by Variety.

The statement continued to read, "There is no infringement. There was no access of substantial similarity.

The only thing in common is an unprotectable expression -- evenly spaced 'C' and 'B' notes -- repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this."

They concluded the statement saying that the fight will continue in order to "rectify the injustice."

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry, Selena Gomez?

The decision of the jury came after a week-long trial where Perry and associates were found guilty of stealing Christian rapper Marcus Gray popularly known as Flame's 2009 song 'Joyful Noise'.

He filed the suit stating that they copied his track's beats.

The statement was issued by Perry's attorney, Christine Lapera, representing the writers consisting of Perry; producers Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), Cirkut (Henry Walter), and Max Martin (Karl Sandberg); rapper Juicy J (Jordan Houston); and lyricist Sarah Hudson.

Perry's and her collaborators are asked to pay USD 2.78 million in damages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katy Perry Dark Horse Katy Perry copyright infringement
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp