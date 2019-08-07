Home Entertainment English

Gemma Chan in negotiations to join Marvel’s 'The Eternals'

In the comics, Eternals are shown as physically similar to normal human being but with powerful abilities.

Published: 07th August 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gemma Chan

Hollywood actress Gemma Chan (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Gemma Chan is being eyed to join the cast. The Crazy Rich Asians actor will be joining the cast including Jolie, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiana. 

Apart from Chan, Barry Keoghan, known for Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk is also joining the film. With Chloe Zhao in the director’s chair, the superhero adventure project is based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. In the comics, Eternals are shown as physically similar to normal human being but with powerful abilities.

Comic-Con 2019 also gave insights into the film which included Jolie playing the role of Thena, an Eternal with super strength, speed and stamina. Meanwhile, Madden will be seen essaying Ikaris and Hayek as Ajak. The film is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gemma Chan The Eternals Marvel
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp