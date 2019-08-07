Gemma Chan in negotiations to join Marvel’s 'The Eternals'

By Express News Service

Actor Gemma Chan is being eyed to join the cast. The Crazy Rich Asians actor will be joining the cast including Jolie, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiana.

Apart from Chan, Barry Keoghan, known for Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk is also joining the film. With Chloe Zhao in the director’s chair, the superhero adventure project is based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. In the comics, Eternals are shown as physically similar to normal human being but with powerful abilities.

Comic-Con 2019 also gave insights into the film which included Jolie playing the role of Thena, an Eternal with super strength, speed and stamina. Meanwhile, Madden will be seen essaying Ikaris and Hayek as Ajak. The film is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020.