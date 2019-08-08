Popular entertainers to be remade by Disney+

By Express News Service

Disney has seen massive success in retelling its classic stories and is now looking to do the same with 20th Century Fox’s library following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of the Fox empire.

During Disney’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Bob Iger revealed that Fox films Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone and Cheaper by the Dozen will be rebooted for the studio’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” said Iger on the call. It is currently unclear whether these reboots are being planned as feature films or TV series.

Fox’s three-film Night at the Museum series grossed north of $540 million domestically, while the Home Alone theatrical trilogy grossed $490 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Disney is no stranger to reboots, but its remade titles are often reserved for theatrical release. Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin has earned over $1 billion at the global box office since its late May release, while The Lion King passed the $1 billion mark after only three weekends in theatres.

The studio’s live-action reimagining of one of its classic animations, Lady and the Tramp, will be released on the Disney+ platform on November 12.