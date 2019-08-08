Home Entertainment English

Popular entertainers to be remade by Disney+

Disney has seen massive success in retelling its classic stories and is now looking to do the same with 20th Century Fox’s library following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of the Fox empire. 

Published: 08th August 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fox’s three-film Night at the Museum series grossed north of $540 million domestically.

Fox’s three-film Night at the Museum series grossed north of $540 million domestically.

By Express News Service

Disney has seen massive success in retelling its classic stories and is now looking to do the same with 20th Century Fox’s library following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of the Fox empire. 

During Disney’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Bob Iger revealed that Fox films Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone and Cheaper by the Dozen will be rebooted for the studio’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” said Iger on the call. It is currently unclear whether these reboots are being planned as feature films or TV series.

Fox’s three-film Night at the Museum series grossed north of $540 million domestically, while the Home Alone theatrical trilogy grossed $490 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Disney is no stranger to reboots, but its remade titles are often reserved for theatrical release. Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin has earned over $1 billion at the global box office since its late May release, while The Lion King passed the $1 billion mark after only three weekends in theatres.

The studio’s live-action reimagining of one of its classic animations, Lady and the Tramp, will be released on the Disney+ platform on November 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disney
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp