Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift to perform at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift bagged ten nominations which makes it a tie with the number of nominations the singer had in the 2015 awards.

Published: 08th August 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pop princess Taylor Swift.

Pop princess Taylor Swift. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is all set to grace the stage of MTV Video Music Awards with her performance.

Swifts' upcoming performance will mark her first appearance since 2015 at the VMAs which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at New York City this month

This comes as Swift's first major television performance following the release of her seventh album 'Lover' which is expected to release on August 23.

The 29-year old has already dropped her singles 'ME!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' from the forthcoming album. She recently released 'The Archer', which marks the latest song released from the album.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Selena Gomez has the best reaction to this cool birthday wish. Clue: Shark Tank

After the nominations of the VMAs which came out in July, Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated performers of the night.

Swift bagged ten nominations which makes it a tie with the number of nominations the singer had in the 2015 awards.

She has received seven MTV VMAs throughout her career which includes three best female video awards for her songs 'You Belong With Me', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', and 'Blank Space'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taylor Swift VMA 2019 MTV MTV Video Music Awards
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp