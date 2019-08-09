Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner 'won't trash talk' about former friend Jordyn Woods

Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner

American reality star Kylie Jenner (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

The feud began after Jordyn admitted that she kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. Although Khloe and the rest of Kylie's sisters have not reconnected with Jordyn since the cheating scandal, Kylie is adamant that she will not speak badly about her former friend, reported Us Weekly.

"None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won't trash talk Jordyn. She doesn't wish her ill will," a source told Us Weekly.

As to what the 21-year-old model is up to, the insider added, "Jordyn is off doing her own thing."

Kylie parted ways with her friend after she found out that Jordyn made out with Tristan in February, leading to his split from Khloe. The former partners share 15-month-old daughter True.

Kylie has remained relatively tight-lipped about the drama, though she did cut Jordyn out of her life.

However, even after parting ways, Jordyn called the makeup mogul "homie" in the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, adding, "I love her."

Jordyn, who moved out of Kylie's California home after the news of the scandal broke, went on to describe the current state of her friendship with the makeup mogul and revealed whether she thinks their bond can be mended.

"I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don't know who's really around until things are bad," she said.

Kylie too spoke about the scandal and admitted that her former pal "f-ked up" in a May trailer for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Kylie unfollowed the 21-year-old model in July.

"Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie's friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be," a source told Us Weekly days prior to the social media move.

"Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn's actions and her decision-making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted," the source added.

Kylie is currently in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott and 18-month-old daughter Stormi, where she is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday alongside mother Kris Jenner and pal Stassie Karanikolaou. (ANI)

