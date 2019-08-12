Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms following recent US mass shootings

In a statement on Facebook, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced that she will be funding 162 classrooms in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas and Gilroy, California.

Published: 12th August 2019

Singer-actress Lady Gaga (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wants to help people by giving back to the communities who were devastated following the recent mass shootings.

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities," the 33-year-old star wrote.

Gaga added, "In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

The 'Shallow' singer shared that her Born This Way Foundation is partnering with DonorsChoose, a non-profit organisation that allows people to donate directly to public school classroom projects. Through this, she will be funding 162 classrooms in memory of those tragically killed in the mass shootings in each city.

"Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I'm proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA," she wrote.

"14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life," she added.

As a long-time mental health advocate, the singer also urged her fans to take care of their mental health and look out for the people around them.

"Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also mean prioritising your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you're struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don't be scared to ask for help, I beg you," she urged.

"If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it's ok to not be ok and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don't turn away," the singer added.

On August 4, nine people were killed in a mass shooting on the streets of a famous nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, inside a Walmart store that left 22 dead and 24 injured on August 3, reported People.

Less than a week before, on July 28, three people were killed and 15 were left injured in Gilroy where a gunman opened fire at a food festival. 

