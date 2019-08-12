Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus addresses split from Liam Hemsworth, says 'change is inevitable'

Rumours of the separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, started doing the rounds on Saturday after the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which her wedding ring was missing.

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A day after the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parting ways made headlines, the singer apparently addressed their split in a social media post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

The on-again, off-again couple tied the knot seven months ago in a private ceremony.

Cyrus, 26, tweeted a post in which she appears to be on a nature trek.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

"The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time,' it fills my heart with peace and hope knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own." the singer wrote alongside her photo.

A representative of Cyrus confirmed the news to People magazine over the weekend.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the representative said in a statement.

Rumours of the separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, started doing the rounds on Saturday after the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which her wedding ring was missing.

