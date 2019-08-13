Home Entertainment English

Missy Elliott to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs 

Elliot, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will receive the honour during the August 26 ceremony and will also perform at the event for the first time in 16 years.

Published: 13th August 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper-singer Missy Elliott

Rapper-singer Missy Elliott (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper, singer and record producer Missy Elliott will be honoured with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elliot, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will receive the honour during the August 26 ceremony and will also perform at the event for the first time in 16 years.

"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible.

"Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched" Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez was the winner of the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink have also received the award in recent years.

The award goes to performers who have created the most acclaimed music videos to be featured on the network.

Prior to the awards night, a pop-up museum fan event in New York City will be organised from August 24 to 25.

The event will focus on how Elliott redefined the hip-hop genre and became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Missy Elliott MTV MTV Video Music Awards MTV Video Music Awards 2019 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award Missy Elliott Michael Jackson Vanguard Award
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp