Missy Elliott to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper, singer and record producer Missy Elliott will be honoured with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elliot, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will receive the honour during the August 26 ceremony and will also perform at the event for the first time in 16 years.

"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible.

"Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched" Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez was the winner of the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink have also received the award in recent years.

The award goes to performers who have created the most acclaimed music videos to be featured on the network.

Prior to the awards night, a pop-up museum fan event in New York City will be organised from August 24 to 25.

The event will focus on how Elliott redefined the hip-hop genre and became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.