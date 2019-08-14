'13 Reasons Why' actor Ben Lawson to star in Netflix's 'Firefly Lane' series 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: '13 Reasons Why' actor Ben Lawson has joined Katherine Heigl in "Firefly Lane" series from Netflix.'

'Firefly Lane' follows Kate and Tully (Heigl), who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

Lawson will play Kate's former husband Ryan, who has a long professional history with Tully.

When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it is unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

The series is based on the bestseller of the same name from author Kristin Hannah.

Maggie Friedman will write, showrun and executive produce the 10-episode series.

Original author Hannah is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Peter O'Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.