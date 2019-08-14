Ocean's 8 actress Awkwafina to star in 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity' adaptation 

By Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: Awkwafina to star in ‘The Last Adventure of Constance Verity’ adaptation Awkwafina is all set to headline the big-screen adaptation of the fantasy novel ‘The Last Adventure of Constance Verity’.

Based on the book by A Lee Martinez, the story revolves around Constance who, after battling supernatural elements and saving the world from them since her birth, is now exhausted and just wants to have a normal life.

How she balances her world saving chosen one responsibility with a regular life dotted by a boyfriend, best friends and a normal job forms the rest of the plot.

Developed for the screen by John Raffo, the film is produced by Jon Shestack, who has previously produced Dan in Real Life and Before I Fall. The actor will be seen next in The Angry Birds Movie 2.