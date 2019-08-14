Reese Witherspoon to make her Netflix debut with 'Pyros'

Home Entertainment English

The deal comes a day after Apple released a teaser trailer for "The Morning Show", starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon will join hands with Netflix for a new sci-fi film. The streaming provider announced that the actor star will star in Pyros, a film adaptation of a short story by Thomas Pierce.

It will undoubtedly be a busy year for Witherspoon, who is already working on The Morning Show, a new scripted series for Apple TV+.

Pyros will be based on the short story Tardy Man which was published last summer in The New Yorker.

The story is told from the perspective of a man whose job is to run into big fires and other natural disasters and recover objects for wealthy people.

The corporation he works for forbids him from saving any people he encounters on the way. One day, the man immediately breaks this rule when he comes upon a little boy. Pierce, the author of Tardy Man is also the writer of the script for Pyros.

The film will be produced by Simon Kinberg, known for his work in Deadpool and The X-Men film franchise. Witherspoon is also a producer of the film through her Hello Sunshine Company.

