Home Entertainment English

'Paddington 2' is best film I've ever been in: Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant believes 'Paddington 2' is the best film of his career and it annoys him that people mock him for doing the movie.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Hugh Grant believes "Paddington 2" is the best film of his career and it annoys him that people mock him for doing the movie.

Grant, the star of rom-coms such as "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill" and "Love, Actually", portrayed villain Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 live-action animated comedy, which was a sequel to 2014 original "Paddington".

"I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, 'From the forthcoming 'Paddington 2', Hugh Grant.' And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was... people were full of derision, the 58-year-old actor told Vanity Fair in an interview.

"'Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.' It's particularly annoying in the case of 'Paddington 2', because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in," he added.

"Paddington 2", directed Paul King, also featured Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Peter Capaldi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hugh Grant Paddington 2
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp