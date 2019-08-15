Home Entertainment English

'Shut up or apologise': Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon to Quentin Tarantino

Both Inosanto and Shannon have criticised a fight scene in the film involving Lee and Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has shot back at filmmaker Quentin Tarantino over his recent comments that the martial arts legend was an "arrogant guy" in real life.

Tarantino has come under fire for Lee's portrayal in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which according to many people, including Lee's protege Dan Inosanto and daughter Shannon, paints the late actor as an "arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air".

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino defends 'arrogant' portrayal of Bruce Lee in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Both Inosanto and Shannon have criticised a fight scene in the film involving Lee and Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth.

Talking to Variety, Shannon said, "He could shut up about it. That would be really nice. Or he could apologize or he could say, 'I don't really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn't be taken as how he really was.'" 

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino says his tenth, last film would be 'Epilogue-y'

Her statement was in response to the comments made by Tarantino at a press conference in Moscow where he finally addressed the controversy.

"Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy. The way he was talking, I didn't just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that to that effect. If people are saying, 'Well he never said he could beat up Mohammad Ali,' well yeah he did. Alright? 

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino's last feature could be 'horror'

"Not only did he say that but his wife, Linda Lee, said that in her first biography I ever read. She absolutely said that," the filmmaker said.

Shannon said her father's confidence should not be mistaken as his arrogance.

"(Tarantino) can portray Bruce Lee however he wanted to, and he did. But it's a little disingenuous for him to say, 'Well, this is how he was, but this is a fictional movie, so don't worry too much about it'," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quentin Tarantino Shannon Lee Bruce Lee
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp