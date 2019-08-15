Home Entertainment English

The cast of Jordan Peele’s 'Candyman' confirmed

'Candyman', which is considered as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, will be directed by Nia DaCosta of Little Woods fame.

Published: 15th August 2019

Hollywood director Jordon Peele

Hollywood director Jordon Peele (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Director Jordon Peele’s production venture, Candyman, has started production. The film, which is considered as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name (based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden), will be directed by Nia DaCosta of Little Woods fame.

Candyman will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who was seen in Peele’s last directorial, Us, along with Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Tony Todd, who played the murderer in the original film, is also a part of Candyman.

Peele co-wrote the script alongside Win Rosenfeld, who was responsible for executive producing Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman. Rosenfeld is also executive producing Candyman. It’s speculated that the new film will not directly follow the prior storyline.

The original film went on to have two sequels, 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and 1999’s Candyman: Day of the Dead, which could not match up with the success of the 1992 film. The new film will be shot entirely in Chicago and is expected to release in late 2020.

