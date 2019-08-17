Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj changes Twitter name to 'Mrs. Petty' amidst marriage speculations

Minaj revealed that she and Petty are planning to celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding as per her work schedule later.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj

Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of her marriage to beau Kenneth Petty, rapper Nicki Minaj has changed her Twitter profile name to 'Mrs. Petty.'

Nicki Minaj's changed Twitter handle.

The rapper has announced that she will marry Petty in "about 80 days" on Monday's episode of her 'Queen Radio' show.

The 'Barbie Dreams' singer explained that she and Petty "filed for the marriage license and still had to pick it up", but since she was travelling, she had to get the license renewed, People reported.

"From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days," Minaj shared.

Minaj revealed that she and Petty are planning to celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding as per her work schedule later.

"I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do a big wedding late. I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married," Minaj said.

Minaj then gushed about her beau, saying, "I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."

The two have been dating since December, last year, according to Minaj's Instagram.

"He wants me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW," she captioned a series of photos of the two of them laughing together.

Petty also unveiled a new tattoo of his lady love's birth name, Onika, in December, and featured in Minaj's music video for her song 'Megatron'.

The video stars Minaj and Petty in a hot tub as she sings, "If-- him like I miss him / He just came out of prison," which could be a reference to her beau's criminal record.

Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter.

Many fans have expressed concern over Petty's criminal record, but Minaj doesn't appear to care about the criticism. Responding to her followers on Instagram, Minaj said, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

According to TMZ, the rapper has known Petty since they were teenagers, and she is "confident he's matured" since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Marriage Nicki Minaj Twitter Nicki Minaj Kenneth Petty Kenneth Petty Nicki Minaj Kenneth Petty marriage Twitter Mrs Petty
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp