Home Entertainment English

Russell Brand in talks for Death on the Nile

In the novel, first published in 1937, master detective Hercule Poirot on vacation in Egypt becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Russell Brand

Russell Brand

By Express News Service

British stand-up comedian and actor Russell Brand is in talks to star alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile.

In the novel, first published in 1937, master detective Hercule Poirot on vacation in Egypt becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. Branagh will return to direct the film, which is being written by Michael Green.

The film is scheduled to start filming at the end of September. Fox has already dated the movie for a December 20, 2020 release. Brand is best known for playing rock star Aldous Snow in both Forgetting Sarah Marshall alongside Jason Segel, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis and then later in Get Him to the Greek, starring Jonah Hill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russell Brand Death on the Nile Hercule Poirot Kenneth Branagh Gal Gadot Armie Hammer
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp