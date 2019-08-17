Russell Brand in talks for Death on the Nile

By Express News Service

British stand-up comedian and actor Russell Brand is in talks to star alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile.

In the novel, first published in 1937, master detective Hercule Poirot on vacation in Egypt becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. Branagh will return to direct the film, which is being written by Michael Green.

The film is scheduled to start filming at the end of September. Fox has already dated the movie for a December 20, 2020 release. Brand is best known for playing rock star Aldous Snow in both Forgetting Sarah Marshall alongside Jason Segel, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis and then later in Get Him to the Greek, starring Jonah Hill.