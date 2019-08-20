Tracy Morgan to star in Eddie Murphy comedy 'Coming to America 2'

By Express News Service

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan is the newest addition to Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel. The actor has been signed on to play a hustler named Reem, the brother of Leslie Jones’ character.

Coming 2 America, is a sequel to the 1988 romantic comedy Coming to America. The follow-up follows Murphy’s Prince Akeem’s return to America, after learning about an unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda—a long-lost son living in Queens.

The child, named Lavelle, is born to Leslie Jones and Murphy’s characters after a one-night stand.

The film will have newcomers Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and Luenell joining returning members James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, Vanessa Bell Calloway, John Amos and Paul Bates.

With Craig directing the film of Kenya Barris’ script, Coming 2 America will hit the screens on December 18, 2020.