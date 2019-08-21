Jessica Chastain's '355' to bow out in January 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Chastain-led spy thriller "355" has received a release date of January 15, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal Pictures-backed film will be directed by Simon Kinberg.

Theresa Rebeck has penned the screenplay.

Besides Chastain, the film's cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger.

The story revolves around five spies from agencies around the world who form their own team, dubbed 355.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael's Freckle Films will produce the project alongside Kinberg's banner Kinberg Genre.

Richard Hewitt will executive produce.