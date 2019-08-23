Kim Kardashian shares first-ever photo with all her four kids, check it out here!

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her first-ever picture with all four of her children with Kanye West. The group made for a cute photo-op.

Bahamas Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible! pic.twitter.com/7WArhC9Gbc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2019

In the pic, Kim is on the beach with her junior quartet of North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Kim's first pregnancy was difficult as she had pre-eclampsia which forced at 32 weeks. Her second was also complicated while her third and fourth children were born via surrogacy.

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the snapshot.

In the picture, Kim's swimsuit is colour coordinated with that of her daughters, Chicago and North. Mom and two daughters are all turned up for beach action in silver swimsuits, while sons Psalm and Saint prefer casual shorts.

Kim is currently in the Bahamas on a family vacation. She seems to be doing a great job balancing the sun, sand and the ocean with motherhood duties.

Kim's sister Khloe too tagged along with her kids. Check out their photos.

(With online desk inputs)