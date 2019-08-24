Home Entertainment English

Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes highest-paid actresses list 

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: For the second consecutive year, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has topped the Forbes' list of highest-paid female actors in the world.

Spurred by the success of her summer Marvel film "Avenger: Endgame", the 34-year-old actor's earning reached USD 56 million.

The outlet reported that Johansson has also secured a fat paycheck for her upcoming "Black Widow" movie from Disney's Marvel Studios.

At number two is "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara with USD 44.1 million earnings.

"Big Little Lies" actors Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are placed at the third and fourth spot on the list, with the earning of USD 35 million and USD 34 million, respectively.

All the earnings of the actors were calculated between the period of June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Jennifer Aniston, who earned in USD 28 million, rounds out the top five.

Next in the line are Kaley Cuoco (USD 25 million), Elisabeth Moss (USD 24 million) and Margot Robbie (USD 23.5 million).

Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo, were placed at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Forbes noted that though the combined earnings of highest-paid female actors grew by 69 per cent to USD 314.6 million, it was still way below than the combined haul of their male counterparts who raked in USD 588.3 million.

 

