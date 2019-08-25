Home Entertainment English

Was never meant to last forever: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on split with Sony

We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers, said Marvel Studios president.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | Screengrab, Marvel Website)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issued his first public comments post-Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split over the financing of future Spider-Man films.

"I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen," Feige said, speaking at D23's Entertainment Weekly booth.

"It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that," he concluded.

According to Deadline, Disney was seeking equal stake as the price for Marvel and Feige's continued guiding hand on the successful films, which resulted in the delivery of Sony's biggest-grossing film ever.

On Saturday, filmmaker Jon Favreau expressed his optimistic feelings, wishing that there won't be any wrench between Happy and Aunt May's relationship.

"You never know what's going to happen. I'm holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of the story between those characters," Favreau told Variety's Angelique Jackson at Disney's biennial D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

ALSO READ | 'Spider-Man' not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore?

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel and Sony Sony MCU Kevin Feige Spider-Man
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp