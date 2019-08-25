Was never meant to last forever: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on split with Sony

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issued his first public comments post-Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split over the financing of future Spider-Man films.

"I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen," Feige said, speaking at D23's Entertainment Weekly booth.

"It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that," he concluded.

According to Deadline, Disney was seeking equal stake as the price for Marvel and Feige's continued guiding hand on the successful films, which resulted in the delivery of Sony's biggest-grossing film ever.

On Saturday, filmmaker Jon Favreau expressed his optimistic feelings, wishing that there won't be any wrench between Happy and Aunt May's relationship.

"You never know what's going to happen. I'm holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of the story between those characters," Favreau told Variety's Angelique Jackson at Disney's biennial D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

