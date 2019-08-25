WATCH | Teaser of 'Breaking Bad' movie out!

Home Entertainment English

The flick which is set to release on October 11 will see Aaron Paul returning as meth cook Jesse Pinkman, reported a release from Netflix.

breaking_bad_film

A still from 'Breaking Bad's' feature-length movie 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The makers of 'Breaking Bad's' feature-length movie 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Sunday.

The intense-looking clip of the flick which will air on Netflix opens with a character named Skinny Pete defining about Jesse Pinkman being played by Aaron Paul.

The teaser majorly consists of a conversation between Skinny Pete and cops. However, it gives a fair idea of the plot of the film as to how Jesse Pinkman is being protected by his friend in front of the cops so that he does not end up in the "cage."

"I don't know what to say, I said like 500 times that I have no idea where he is, don't know where he is heading either. But even if I did, I wouldn't tell you. There is no way I am helping you people (cops) to put Jesse Pinkman inside a cage," says the character.

The flick which is set to release on October 11 will see Aaron Paul returning as meth cook Jesse Pinkman, reported a release from Netflix.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," read the official synopsis from Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller will be penned and helmed by Vince Gilligan, who is the original series creator of 'Breaking Bad.'

The series which ran for five seasons and became a critical breakout for AMC, last saw Paul's Pinkman driving off from a Nazi compound to an unknown location.

