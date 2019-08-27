Disney releases first-look of 'punk-ish' Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

By Express News Service

Disney revealed the first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Cruella, in the live-action interpretation of the 1961’s film, 101 Dalmatians.

The film, helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, also stars Emma Thompson.

The photo features, Stone sporting Cruella’s signature two-shade hair color and she is accompanied by several Dalmatian dogs.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

The film is billed as an origin story set in the 1980s, following a young, punk-ish Cruella de Vil. The character, known for kidnapping puppies to use their fur to make luxury coats, was last portrayed on the big screen by Glenn Close in the 1996 adaptation.

Disney has confirmed that Cruella will hit the screens on May 28, 2021.