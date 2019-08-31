Carey Mulligan to team up with Ralph Fiennes for Netflix film

By Express News Service

Carey Mulligan, last seen in 2018’s Paul Dano-Zoe Kazan movie Wildlife, is in talks to join the Netflix drama The Dig.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as a local archaeologist, Mulligan’s role is that of a widow who believes her land contains buried riches.

Mulligan is part of Emerald Fennell’s (author of Killing Eve) directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, a drama thriller.

Fiennes is part of The King’s Man, the Matthew Vaughn directed prequel to the Kingsman film series as well as No Time to Die aka Bond 25, in which he will reprise his role as M, the head of MI6 and James Bond’s boss.

Simon Stone is directing the comedy which will go on floors later this year.

