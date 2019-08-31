Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman join action movie Panama

By Express News Service

Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo will star in the upcoming action movie Panama. Set in 1989 Panama, the film is inspired by true events and is scripted by William R Barber and director Daniel Adams.

Grillo, who portrayed Rumlow/Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play a rugged, decorated former Marine who is sent undercover by his former commander (Freeman) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. How he completes this mission when the nation is in the throes of a civil war forms the rest of the story.

Daniel Adams’ last film was An LA Minute released last year. Both Grillo and Freeman will be next seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The principal photography of Panama will start in November.