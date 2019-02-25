Home Entertainment English

Each one of us needs to put another woman forward: Producer Guneet Monga on Oscar win of "Period. End of Sentence"

The film, set in a village in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Published: 25th February 2019

Melissa Berton, left, and Rayka Zehtabchi accept the award for best documentary short subject for 'Period. End of Sentence.' at the Oscars . (Photo | AP)

MUMBAI: Guneet Monga says the win of "Period. End of Sentence" at the 91st Academy Awards will help shed the stigma surrounding menstruation in India, especially in the rural areas.

Monga, who is currently in Los Angeles for the awards night, said a film on a subject still considered taboo in many parts of the country, receiving global recognition is a new high for her and all those women who struggle to be heard.

In a telephonic interview from Los Angeles, Monga told PTI that the victory has been "huge, epic and crazy".

Co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the movie has been directed by award-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.

"I'm numb. I've lost my voice. This is what one always wanted and I'm so glad the universe and God chose this film because it's so important," the filmmaker added.

Monga said the recognition is not hers alone, and credited Mandakini Kakar from her banner and Action India, run by Gauri Chaudhary, for the work that went into the film.

"Each one of us needs to put another woman forward. That's my mission. As an independent producer, it has been hard for me but I want to be there for others," she said.

The film, currently streaming on Netflix, was born as part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

The documentary feature centres on the lives of the women who lead a quiet revolution as they fight against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation.

Monga, who previously backed films like "The Lunchbox" and "Masaan", hoped the government empowers the production house to keep up the good work.

"With this one (film) getting chosen and now winning, I hope the government sees it and enables us to do more.

"We can partner, co-produce and constantly put India on the map. From 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan', to 'What Will People Say' (Norway's Oscar entry) to this one."

