Oscars 2019: Full list of winners 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In a surprise win, Peter Farrelly's biographical comedy-drama 'Green Book', received the Best Picture honour at the 91st Academy Awards upstaging award season favourite 'Roma'.

Alfonso Cuaron bagged two awards -- Best Cinematography and Best Director -- for 'Roma', which also ended Mexico's dry run at the Academy Awards with Best Foreign Language win.

Rami Malek won the Best Actor trophy for his performance in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', while British actor Olivia Colman upstaged Glenn Close to win the Best Actress award for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos-directed 'The Favourite'.

Marvel Studios produced 'Black Panther' became the first superhero film to Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The full list of winners are:

Best Picture: 'Green Book'

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron for 'Roma'

Best Actress: Olivia Colman for 'The Favourite'

Best Actor: Rami Malek for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali for 'Green Book'

Best Foreign Language Film: 'Roma' (Mexico)

Best Animated Feature Film: 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'

Best Original Screenplay: 'Green Book'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'BlacKkKlansman'

Best Original Score: 'Black Panther'

Best Original Song: 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'

Best Documentary Feature: 'Free Solo'

Best Documentary Short: 'Period.End Of Sentence'

Best Live Action Short: 'Skin'

Best Animated Short: 'Bao'

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for 'Roma'

Best Production Design: 'Black Panther'

Best Costume Design: 'Black Panther'

Best Hair And Makeup: 'Vice'

Best Sound Editing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Best Sound Mixing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Best Visual Effects: 'First Man'

Best Editing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'