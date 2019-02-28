Emilia Clarke promises a shocking 'Game of Thrones' ending

By Express News Service

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones', has promised that an abundance of shock will be in store for fans in the final season of the hit fantasy series.

“It’s going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us very long time to film. There’s going to be things in this last one that will shock people,” said the actor, who admitted that it was emotional to wrap things up.

The series will end after a run of eights years when the sixth episode airs on May 19, 2019. Clarke’s Daenerys is expected to conclude what has been a bloody war for the Iron Throne as she finds her stride to reclaim the throne for her family alongside Jon Snow. The first episode of the finale premieres on April 14, 2019.