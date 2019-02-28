Home Entertainment English

George RR Martin refuses to cameo in Game of Thrones

Published: 28th February 2019 04:03 PM

George RR Martin. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it.

The author, whose "A Song of Ice" and "Fire" novels form the basis for the HBO hit, was extended an invitation by series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to travel from his New Mexico home to Northern Ireland to be included in a scene in season eight.

But the author decided to focus on writing his next book, the long-awaited "The Winds of Winter", instead, reports ew.com.

"David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do," Martin said. "But I didn't think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast."

Martin pointed out that he previously did film a cameo in the show in the first "Game of Thrones" pilot, which was subsequently reshot.

"There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut," he noted. "I was a guest at Dany's wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke."

The final season will arrive in April next year. It will air in India on Star World.

