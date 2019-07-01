Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 earns Rs. 20.04 crore in first week

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' is slowly and steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office.

The film, that minted Rs. 5.02 crore on its first day, managed to collect a total of Rs. 20.04 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

Adarsh noted that the film saw a healthy weekend, with ample amount of growth on its second and third day. However, the film was affected by Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh', which is still going strong at the box office. The movie also faced tough competition from the much-hyped India vs England World Cup match yesterday.

The film, which opened to positive reviews, managed to rake in Rs. 5.02 crore on its opening day. It collected better numbers on Saturday with earnings of Rs. 7.25 crore and recorded similar numbers on Sunday, minting Rs. 7.77 crore.

'Article 15' became the second-biggest opener of the actor's career after 'Badhaai Ho', which earned Rs. 45.70 crore in its extended 4-day weekend.

Adarsh also shared the box office collections of Ayushmann's previous films.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.