Kylie Jenner turns cover girl for 'Harper's Bazaar' with baby Stormi, Kris Jenner

The cover shows the trio in leopard-print outfits. Kris can be seen standing in a dress and tights while Kylie kneels in a pantsuit with her little munchkin on her lap.

WASHINGTON: Three generations on the same cover! The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia's July/August issue with mom Kris Jenner and 17-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie shared the first magazine cover of Stormi on Instagram and captioned the picture as "Here's to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. @harpersbazaararabia

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie's busy life does not let her focus away from his daughter Stormi and it comes as no surprise that the little girl made her magazine cover debut.

Speaking about how her motherhood has been influenced by her own upbringing, Kylie said, "Honestly, I don't remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was nine years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

brb building an empire @harpersbazaararabia

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie admitted that she also gets stressed out but she has found a way to work in relaxation time to keep the balance healthy.

"I'll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I'm feeling overwhelmed. I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you're not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together," she explained.

As someone who met success at such a young age, Kylie encourages others who dream something big "to start working harder at a young age" and to follow their dreams, regardless of "age or gender."

Proud mother Kris said, "Kylie is a shining example of a young, working mom who wants to do it all, fit it all in and at the same time, be in a business where she is really empowering other women to feel good, look great and always try to stay ahead of the next fabulous thing."

