Miles Teller in running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

Five actors have auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in the biopic by Baz Luhrmann.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller (Photo | AP)

By IANS

The film will focus on Presley’s rise and his twisted relationship with his legendary manager Col. Tom Parker, who controlled every aspect of the rock-and-roll pioneer’s life. 

While Tom Hanks has been roped in to play Parker, the casting for the role of Elvis has been ongoing and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), former One Direction singer-songwriter Harry Styles, Miles Teller (Whiplash), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) and Austin Butler (Switched at Birth) all have auditioned for it.

Miles will be seen in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick and Austin Butler in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

