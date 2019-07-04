Home Entertainment English

'White Chicks' sequel is happening, Terry Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star quipped he has been in shape all these years to feature in the 'White Chicks' sequel.

Published: 04th July 2019 12:37 PM

Actor Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

 

Terry Crews

Terry Crews says the follow-up to White Chicks is in the works.

Crews said he recently met Shawn Wayans and the actor was up for a sequel. “I actually got with Shawn and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going’,” the actor said in an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star quipped he has been in shape all these years to feature in the sequel. “I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please,” he said. Earlier, this year Crews said he would ‘love’ to star in a sequel to the 2004 comedy.

The actor starred in the film as a pro basketball player Latrell Spencer who takes a shine to an undercover FBI agent Marcus Copeland, who along with his agent brother Kevin, don whiteface as white women to crack a pair of kidnappings. Real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans starred as Kevin and Marcus, respectively.Despite negative reviews from critics, White Chicks was one of the top-grossing comedies of the year. 

