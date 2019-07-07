Home Entertainment English

'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey questioned by Scotland Yard over sexual assault allegations

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star voluntarily met members of the Scotland Yard's Complex Case Team for questioning in May and was not arrested.

WASHINGTON: American actor and producer Kevin Spacey has been questioned by the Scotland Yard in the US over sexual assault allegations against him in the UK, a source said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what was the focus of the interview and where it actually took place.

The officers from the department are carrying an investigation into six allegations of sexual assault against 59-year-old Spacey in cases ranging from 1996 until 2013. However, he has not been charged with any offence.

"In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met's Complex Case Team," a Scotland Yard representative said."

He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing," the representative said.

Further details of the investigation are under wraps, but a source said it was understood that the person questioned was Spacey.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for his role in the Netflix original series 'House of Cards', lived in London for years and served as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre there from 2003 until 2015.

The actor is currently facing felony sexual assault charges in the US related to allegations that he assaulted a young man at a bar in Nantucket in 2016. 

