'Game of Thrones' series embroidered into 300-foot-long tapestry

Done in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the 11th-century Norman conquest of England, the finished GOT tapestry will be transported to France to hang near its predecessor in September.

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones'.

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones'.

By PTI

LONDON: HBO's iconic series "Game of Thrones" is being depicted on a 90-metre-long tapestry that covers the entirety of the events of the epic fantasy drama.

A team of volunteers at the Ulster Museum, Belfast (Northern Ireland) are giving final touches to a 300-foot-long tapestry showcasing all eight seasons of the saga, which concluded in May.

Done in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the 11th-century Norman conquest of England, the finished piece will be transported to France to hang near its predecessor in September.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Game Of Thrones Tapestry. I’ve never seen spoilers look so good

A post shared by Adele Roberts (@adeleroberts) on

Valerie Wilson, costume and textiles curator at National Museums Northern Ireland, told The Guardian that tapestry was a perfect storytelling tool.

"The length of the tapestry allows the story to unfold, so in many ways, it's the perfect medium for telling the story of the 'Game of Thrones' project," Wilson said.

He revealed 30 embroiders are working on and off for two years on the tapestry, stitching embellishments on icons such as "blood red weddings", "emerald green wildfire" and "cold-blue White Walkers" that were pivotal to the drama.

Wilson added that those contributing to the project, including actors in the show, have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

"It was very crucial when the project launched that it had that new, fresh, almost surprise element," he said. The museum display of the tapestry comes with an age warning.

