Young 'Black Panther' fan writes letter in Wakandan to Chadwick Boseman

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A young fan sent a letter to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, written in the Wakandan alphabet.

The fan, named Ben, sent the "Avengers: Endgame" star a photo of himself holding a paper with a message for the actor written in the fictitious language, created by Hannah Beachler.

Boseman, who plays Black Panther/ King T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared the fan's photograph on his Instagram on Sunday.

"How cool is it that Hannah Beachler created an incredible alphabet for #BlackPanther and now I'm getting fan mail like this? Thanks for letting me know you're my biggest fan, Ben. You're awesome and your letter means a lot to me. #WakandaForever," the actor captioned the picture.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a fan in the comments of the Instagram post deciphered Ben's message, revealing it says, "Dear Black Panther my name is Ben. I am your biggest fan. Could you please write back?"

Beachler, who also went on to win an Academy Award for Best Production Design on "Black Panther", is the creator of the world of Wakanda, including their written language which was based on pictography.