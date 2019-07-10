Home Entertainment English

Samuel Jackson to star in Chris Rock’s Saw reboot

Chris Rock plays a police detective investigating a series of crimes while Jackson will play Rock’s father.

Samuel L. Jackson has joined Chris Rock in Lionsgate’s upcoming Saw reboot, the production of which has officially begun.

Max Minghella, known for his starring role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and his directorial Teen Spirit, has also joined the film in which he will play as Chris Rock’s partner. Marisol Nichols of Riverdale-fame will play a police captain.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt,” said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Though Lionsgate have kept the details of the plot under wraps, they have stated that the film will have treacherous traps, clever clues and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

The untitled project has an October 23, 2020 release date.

