Gary Oldman to star in David Fincher's Netflix movie 'Mank'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Gary Oldman is all set to star in upcoming Netflix film 'Mank'.

Helmed by David Fincher, 'Mank' is a biopic of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who is known for collaborating with Orson Welles on 'Citizen Kane', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Keeping the classic Hollywood vibe, the film will be shot in black and white.

The film has been written by Fincher's father Jack Fincher and produced by Cean Chaffin.

Mankiewicz was a reporter and a critic in the 1920s. He was recruited by Paramount to work in the movie business in the late 20s.

Mankiewicz worked on many classic films such as 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939), 'Pride of the Yankees' (1942), 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953), and 'Citizen Kane'.

'Mank' will be Fincher's first movie since 2014's Gone Girl.