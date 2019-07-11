Tyrese Gibson to produce and star in thriller Inside Game

By Express News Service

Tyrese Gibson, best known for his starring roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, will be producing and starring in the film The Inside Game.

Co-written by Gibson and Ryan Jackson, the thriller revolves around a Miami police officer suspended for using excessive force and not following the rules.

When he returns home to Atlanta, he finds himself thrown into a high-stakes blackmail and extortion racket involving his brother, a professional football star.

“I am beyond grateful that Wonderfilm has decided to take this journey with me as my producing partner. Being able to follow Fast & Furious 9 and Morbius with this project is going to make for a great 2020,” said Gibson.

Tyrese Gibson will be next seen in the thriller Black and Blue, scheduled to be released on October 25.