Tyrese Gibson to produce and star in thriller Inside Game
Published: 11th July 2019
Tyrese Gibson, best known for his starring roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, will be producing and starring in the film The Inside Game.
Co-written by Gibson and Ryan Jackson, the thriller revolves around a Miami police officer suspended for using excessive force and not following the rules.
When he returns home to Atlanta, he finds himself thrown into a high-stakes blackmail and extortion racket involving his brother, a professional football star.
“I am beyond grateful that Wonderfilm has decided to take this journey with me as my producing partner. Being able to follow Fast & Furious 9 and Morbius with this project is going to make for a great 2020,” said Gibson.
Tyrese Gibson will be next seen in the thriller Black and Blue, scheduled to be released on October 25.