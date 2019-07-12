Home Entertainment English

A Fab Yesterday! 10 Beatles tracks you can sway to in Danny Boyle's new film

As a new film directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle imagines a world without The Beatles, we list ten Fab Four numbers the world could not have done without and to which you can sway in the film.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

The Beatles

The Beatles, an English rock band was formed in 1960. The other three members were Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. They became widely regarded as the foremost and most influential act of the rock era. (Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

'Imagine' being the only person in the world who wakes up and remembers the legendary Beatles and all their numbers?

That is the premise of Yesterday. Written by Richard Curtis and directed by award-winning Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, the musical comedy follows a struggling singer-songwriter Jack Malik played by Himesh Patel.

Malik, after meeting with a freak mishap, finds himself in a unique situation. He wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed!

ALSO READ: 'Yesterday' movie review - Danny Boyle takes a great idea, adds too much sugar

What the die-hard fan - the only one immune to the situation - does is for us to find as this Friday brings alive the Fab Four in theaters near you.

As for us, all we can think of are the ten Beatles songs we can sing along and sway to:

1. Yesterday

Written and sung by Paul McCartney and first released in the album Help in August 1965, the song is a wistful one about a broken-up relationship where the vocalist remembers his past.


 

2. Hey Jude

Released as a non-album single in August 1968, Hey Jude was also written by Paul McCartney. The song, which coincided with a period of upheaval in the ranks of the Beatles, was a number one hit in many countries across the world.  


3. I Want To Hold Your Hand

The song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and recorded in October 1963 was the group's first American number 1 hit to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The song also went on to become the Beatles' best-selling single worldwide.


4. Here comes the sun

Written by George Harrison for the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road, the song received accolades from music critics. Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded the track in 13 takes in July 1969. John Lennon did not contribute to the song as he was recovering from a car crash

5. The Long and Winding Road

This song by Paul McCartney was issued as a single in the US, a month after the band split, in April 1970. It also went on to become the group’s 20th Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

6. In My life

Written by John Lennon, the song is from the 1965 album Rubber Soul. The premier music magazine Rolling Stone has ranked In My Life number 23 on its list of 'The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time'  as well as fifth on their list of the Beatles' "100 Greatest Songs"

7. Back in the USSR

Written as a deliberate 'homage' to Chuck Berry's Back in the USA, the song was given a single release in 1976, in a bid to promote compilation album Rock n Roll Music. The song stirred a hornet's nest with John Birch Society's magazine citing it as evidence of the Beatles' supposed pro-Soviet  sentiments.

8. All you need is love

Released as a non-album single in July 1967, All You Need is Love written by John Lennon served as Britain's contribution to 'Our World', the first live, international, satellite television production. Apart from topping sales charts in the US and Britain, the song also became an anthem for the counterculture's embrace of flower-power philosophy.

9. A Hard Day's night

Written by John Lennon with some help from Paul McCartney, A Hard Day's Night was released with the film soundtrack of the same name in 1964.

10. Carry that weight

Written by Paul McCartney from the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road, the song features vocals from all four Beatles, which is a rarity. The song was interpreted as an acknowledgement by the group that nothing they would do as individual artists would be equal to what they had achieved together. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Beatles Danny Boyle Slumdog Millionaire Jack Malik Himesh Patel Paul McCartney
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp