A Fab Yesterday! 10 Beatles tracks you can sway to in Danny Boyle's new film

By Online Desk

'Imagine' being the only person in the world who wakes up and remembers the legendary Beatles and all their numbers?

That is the premise of Yesterday. Written by Richard Curtis and directed by award-winning Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, the musical comedy follows a struggling singer-songwriter Jack Malik played by Himesh Patel.



Malik, after meeting with a freak mishap, finds himself in a unique situation. He wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed!

ALSO READ: 'Yesterday' movie review - Danny Boyle takes a great idea, adds too much sugar



What the die-hard fan - the only one immune to the situation - does is for us to find as this Friday brings alive the Fab Four in theaters near you.



As for us, all we can think of are the ten Beatles songs we can sing along and sway to:



1. Yesterday



Written and sung by Paul McCartney and first released in the album Help in August 1965, the song is a wistful one about a broken-up relationship where the vocalist remembers his past.





2. Hey Jude



Released as a non-album single in August 1968, Hey Jude was also written by Paul McCartney. The song, which coincided with a period of upheaval in the ranks of the Beatles, was a number one hit in many countries across the world.



3. I Want To Hold Your Hand

The song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and recorded in October 1963 was the group's first American number 1 hit to enter the Billboard Hot 100. The song also went on to become the Beatles' best-selling single worldwide.



4. Here comes the sun

Written by George Harrison for the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road, the song received accolades from music critics. Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded the track in 13 takes in July 1969. John Lennon did not contribute to the song as he was recovering from a car crash



5. The Long and Winding Road

This song by Paul McCartney was issued as a single in the US, a month after the band split, in April 1970. It also went on to become the group’s 20th Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.



6. In My life

Written by John Lennon, the song is from the 1965 album Rubber Soul. The premier music magazine Rolling Stone has ranked In My Life number 23 on its list of 'The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time' as well as fifth on their list of the Beatles' "100 Greatest Songs"



7. Back in the USSR

Written as a deliberate 'homage' to Chuck Berry's Back in the USA, the song was given a single release in 1976, in a bid to promote compilation album Rock n Roll Music. The song stirred a hornet's nest with John Birch Society's magazine citing it as evidence of the Beatles' supposed pro-Soviet sentiments.



8. All you need is love

Released as a non-album single in July 1967, All You Need is Love written by John Lennon served as Britain's contribution to 'Our World', the first live, international, satellite television production. Apart from topping sales charts in the US and Britain, the song also became an anthem for the counterculture's embrace of flower-power philosophy.



9. A Hard Day's night

Written by John Lennon with some help from Paul McCartney, A Hard Day's Night was released with the film soundtrack of the same name in 1964.



10. Carry that weight

Written by Paul McCartney from the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road, the song features vocals from all four Beatles, which is a rarity. The song was interpreted as an acknowledgement by the group that nothing they would do as individual artists would be equal to what they had achieved together.