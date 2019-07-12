Home Entertainment English

Millie Bobby Brown to be part of Marvel’s The Eternals ?

The Rider-fame director Chloe Zhao is set to direct the film, which also reportedly stars Salma Hayek.

Published: 12th July 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

With Spider-Man: Far from Home bringing an end to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all eyes are set on next month’s Comic-con where details of Phase 4 is expected to be revealed.

Chief among the expected announcements is the big-screen adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comic, The Eternals. While names like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden are already involved in the project, the latest addition to the cast is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. 

The Rider-fame director Chloe Zhao is set to direct the film, which also reportedly stars Salma Hayek.  Rumours of Brown entering the MCU started doing the rounds ever since she visited the sets of The Russo Brothers’ moneyspinner, Avengers: Infinity War. 

Apart from The Eternals, the San Diego Comic-Con might also see Marvel introduce their other projects, which include Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Shang Chi, and the long-awaited Black Widow film.      

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who is currently basking in the worldwide success of Stranger Things season 3, has an interesting line-up of projects, which include Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs Kong, and of course, season 4 of her breakout series. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Millie Bobby Brown The Eternals Marvel universe Stranger Things
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp