Millie Bobby Brown to be part of Marvel’s The Eternals ?

By Express News Service

With Spider-Man: Far from Home bringing an end to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all eyes are set on next month’s Comic-con where details of Phase 4 is expected to be revealed.

Chief among the expected announcements is the big-screen adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comic, The Eternals. While names like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden are already involved in the project, the latest addition to the cast is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The Rider-fame director Chloe Zhao is set to direct the film, which also reportedly stars Salma Hayek. Rumours of Brown entering the MCU started doing the rounds ever since she visited the sets of The Russo Brothers’ moneyspinner, Avengers: Infinity War.

Apart from The Eternals, the San Diego Comic-Con might also see Marvel introduce their other projects, which include Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Shang Chi, and the long-awaited Black Widow film.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who is currently basking in the worldwide success of Stranger Things season 3, has an interesting line-up of projects, which include Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs Kong, and of course, season 4 of her breakout series.