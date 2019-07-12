Home Entertainment English

Storm Reid cast as Idris Elba’s daughter in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot

Though Elba was initially cast as Deadshot, it was reported that the makers are keeping the doors open for Will Smith to come back into the fold.

Published: 12th July 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

By Express News Service

Post the success of When They See Us and Euphoria, actor Storm Reid is clearly on a roll as she has been roped in to play Idris Elba’s daughter in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot. The Wrinkle in Time actor joins David Dastmalchian and John Cena in the film, which will also see Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis reprise their roles from the original. 

Though Elba was initially cast as Deadshot, it was reported that the makers are keeping the doors open for Will Smith to come back into the fold. They have since designed a new character for the Pacific Rim star, details of which are kept under wraps for now. The big-budget multi-starrer is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Storm Reid Suicide Squad reboot Idris Elba James Gunn
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp