Storm Reid cast as Idris Elba’s daughter in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot

Post the success of When They See Us and Euphoria, actor Storm Reid is clearly on a roll as she has been roped in to play Idris Elba’s daughter in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot. The Wrinkle in Time actor joins David Dastmalchian and John Cena in the film, which will also see Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis reprise their roles from the original.

Though Elba was initially cast as Deadshot, it was reported that the makers are keeping the doors open for Will Smith to come back into the fold. They have since designed a new character for the Pacific Rim star, details of which are kept under wraps for now. The big-budget multi-starrer is slated to release on August 6, 2021.