Home Entertainment English

YouTube to bring Learning playlists for educational videos; no autoplay, recommended videos

The Learning Playlists by YouTube would have organisational features like chapters around key concepts, ordered from beginner to advanced lessons.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube

For representational purposes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Targeting teenagers, Google-owned content sharing app YouTube is bringing a new education feature called Learning Playlists with dedicated landing pages for educational videos on topics like math, science, music and language, free from algorithmic recommendations.

The free-from-recommendations Playlists would have organisational features like chapters around key concepts, ordered from beginner to advanced lessons to help viewers' focus on their lessons without distractions, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The videos, as part of the educational playlists, would not autoplay at the end of a playlist either, reducing the chances of users' falling asleep during chemistry lessons and waking up to videos about conspiracy theories.

Removing recommended videos from Learning Playlists shows that YouTube is not taking any chances when it comes to getting educational content right, the report said.

In October 2018, YouTube announced that it was investing $20 million to fund resources for educational creators and organisations through a Learning Fund initiative.

The platform plans to begin the playlists with trusted partners like Khan Academy and TED-Ed, the report added.

As of now, it remains unclear exactly when would the playlists be rolled out on the platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube YouTube Playlists Learning Playlists educational playlists recommended videos autoplay
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp