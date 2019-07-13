Home Entertainment English

Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct Sherlock Holmes 3

The long-awaited third film was originally scheduled for a December 2020 release before being pushed to December 22, 2021.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sherlock Holmes series

Sherlock Holmes series

By Express News Service

Dexter Fletcher is in talks to helm the third installment in Warner Bros.’ Sherlock Holmes series. Robert Downey Jr will return to reprise his role as Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law will again play his loyal sidekick, Dr. John Watson.

Fletcher would be taking over directing duties from Guy Ritchie, who has directed the first two films in the franchise, which grossed USD 524 million in 2009 and USD 545 million in 2011. Village Roadshow Pictures will return to produce Sherlock Holmes 3, along with Joel Silver, Susan Downey, Lionel Wigram and Dan Lin. Chris Brancato, best known for co-creating the Netflix series Narcos and its follow-up, Narcos: Mexico has penned the script.

His last directed Rocketman which has earned USD 175.2 million globally to date. The long-awaited third film was originally scheduled for a December 2020 release before being pushed to December 22, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sherlock Holmes 3 Sherlock Holmes series Dexter Fletcher Robert Downey Jr Jude Law
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp