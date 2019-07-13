Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct Sherlock Holmes 3

By Express News Service

Dexter Fletcher is in talks to helm the third installment in Warner Bros.’ Sherlock Holmes series. Robert Downey Jr will return to reprise his role as Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law will again play his loyal sidekick, Dr. John Watson.

Fletcher would be taking over directing duties from Guy Ritchie, who has directed the first two films in the franchise, which grossed USD 524 million in 2009 and USD 545 million in 2011. Village Roadshow Pictures will return to produce Sherlock Holmes 3, along with Joel Silver, Susan Downey, Lionel Wigram and Dan Lin. Chris Brancato, best known for co-creating the Netflix series Narcos and its follow-up, Narcos: Mexico has penned the script.

His last directed Rocketman which has earned USD 175.2 million globally to date. The long-awaited third film was originally scheduled for a December 2020 release before being pushed to December 22, 2021.