Home Entertainment English

Hillary Duff opens up about motherhood at young age, calls it 'isolating'

The actor welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hillary Duff with her son. (Photo | Instagram)

Hillary Duff with her son. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor-singer Hilary Duff opened up about the challenges of being a mother at a young age.

During an episode of The Motherly Podcast, the 31-year-old star revealed becoming a mother at just the age of 24 years was pretty "isolating," reported People.

The actor welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012.

"It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet," Duff said.

"But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom and I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So, I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others," she explained.

Duff, who seemed to be at her candid best, added, "I only got scared one I was pregnant, you know, thinking like, 'Oh this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?"

Duff went on to say that once Luca arrived everything in her life changed.

"I did feel like after I had him, I lost a big chunk of my identity for maybe the first year and a half," Duff said, adding that it wasn't necessarily a "negative thing."

However, she admitted, "At times, I was sad about it, but you know it's full on. I don't remember setting him down for the first three months of life. I was obsessively googling things and I just took it really seriously that I didn't realize how all-encompassing it would be."

"I knew it was the most important, the biggest job in the world but you know, it looks very different once you're just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time," she added.

Nonetheless, Duff said that being a mother has been "the happiest and most beautiful experiences."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2 ’s + 2 ’s =

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Duff said being a mother at a young age has been "shocking and it was also the happiest, most beautiful experiences, so those two things butting up against each other is quite a strange mix sometimes."

"Once you do find yourself again, you have the biggest thing under your belt that nobody can take away from you and you're so confident," Duff said of getting her identity back.

She also noted that being a mother makes her feel like a "superwoman."

"I did spin it as a positive thing because sitting in it when it was happening maybe I was a little sad about it and I didn't feel like I had anyone to go through the experience with, but then I came out on the other side. I'm like, I'm a freaking superwoman and I can do anything and I have confidence for days," she added.

Duff split with Comrie in 2016. The actor has since welcomed another child, daughter Banks with fiance Matthew Koma.

Duff also reflected on how her postpartum wardrobe of choice -- high waisted sweatpants and jeans -- was her nightmare outfit during her teenage 'Lizzie McGuire' years, when low-waisted Juicy Couture sweatsuits and her beloved Frankie B jeans were the most fashionable outfits out there.

"I was thinking if I told my 14-year-old self that I would hang out in sweatpants that cover my belly button I think I would have vomited on the spot and laughed in your face. My Frankie B's were lyfe (who's with me?)," she joked.

Duff's body image has come a long way since her time on the iconic Disney Channel show. In those days, she used to restrict her food choices to achieve a look that Duff now says was "too thin" and "unhappy."

The actor said that those thoughts continued in the months after she gave birth to Luca, but she has since learned to embrace her body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp