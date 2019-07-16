Home Entertainment English

Fan reactions won't influence book ending, says Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin

The 70-year-old author, George R.R. Martin, works on the final two installments of his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series -- 'The Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring'.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

George RR Martin

George RR Martin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' came to an end with its eighth season, which left many fans so disappointed that they created a petition seeking its remake.

Creator George R.R. Martin, however, said that he won't let fans of the series dictate how he writes the book ending of his epic fantasy saga.

'GoT' fans obviously had a lot of strong feelings about the plot twists that took place in the show's final season, at least, some of which were inspired by Martin, who wrote the 'Song of Ice and Fire' book series on which the show is based.

However, Martin said that none of the outspoken reactions, positive or negative, will change anything that he has planned for his novels, reported Entertainment Weekly.

 

Cast of Game of Thrones ( Photo | Sophie Turner Instagram )

The 70-year-old author is still working on the final two installments of his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series -- 'The Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring'. He said that he is sticking to his planned ending regardless of how fans reacted to the show, despite some lingering temptation.

"And there is a temptation to then change it in the upcoming books, 'Oh my god, it's screwed up, I have to come up with something different,'" Martin told the outlet.

"But that's wrong. Because you've been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don't like it, then it screws up the whole structure," he added.

"I want to write the book I've always intended to write all along and when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it," he continued.

Many fans have earlier voiced their disappointment over the writing and character development of the final season. Some fans even created a petition urging the show's creators to "remake" the eighth season.

Another campaign led by some disappointed fans aimed to have the series' creators, David Benioff, and D. B. Weiss, appear as the top Google result for "bad writers."

The author has previously said that while he gave the show writers an outline of events, they chose to follow certain ideas and change or leave out others.

"It's like two alternate realities existing side-by-side. I have to double down and do my version of it which is what I've been doing," Martin told the outlet of the books and the show.

Martin also revealed that he felt a tremendous amount of pressure to write his books to stay ahead of the show. Now that it has ended, he said he isn't racing to finish the series.

"There's no longer a race. The show is over. I'm writing the book. It will be done when it's done. I don't only want to finish it, I want to make it as good as I possibly can," he said.

The finale saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descend into madness, only to be killed by her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen in the North, newly liberated from the rest of the seven kingdoms. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sailed to explore what's west of Westeros.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was sent to the Night's Watch but really was free to go live with the Wildlings and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was crowned king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell).

The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game Of Thrones HBO George R.R. Martin GOT GOT Finale A Song of Ice and Fire The Winds of Winter A Dream of Spring David Benioff D. B. Weiss Emilia Clarke Maisie Williams Sophie Turner Kit Harington Game of Thrones Books
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp